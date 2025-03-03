The Directorate of Elementary Education (DEE), Assam, has announced a revised schedule for the online application process for the recruitment of regular teachers in Lower Primary (LP) and Upper Primary (UP) schools.

According to the latest notification issued on Monday, March 3, the application window will now be open from March 8 to April 8, extending the previously set deadline. The adjustment has been made to accommodate administrative requirements.

The recruitment drive was initially announced on January 8, with an update issued on February 14. However, apart from the revised application timeline, all other terms and conditions remain unchanged, as per the DEE's official statement.

Candidates interested in applying for the positions are encouraged to visit the official website (dee.assam.gov.in) for further details and updates.





Also read: 'IIT Baba' Abhay Singh detained in Jaipur for possession of cannabis, released soon after