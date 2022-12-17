The Barpeta district administration has imposed Section 144 CrPc to stop excavation or cutting of earth from any river bank within the district, an order dated December 15 said.

The district administration has noted that large-scale of illegal earth cutting or excavation is going on in different river banks of the district causing severe erosion in the river banks which has threatened the life and property of local inhabitants within the municipal board and panchayat areas.

''And Whereas, unauthorized/illegal excavation of earth from other than any notified river/ river bank without proper NOC issued by District Administration has led to a revenue loss of government, Therefore, I, Sri Aayush Garg, IAS, District Magistrate. Barpeta in the exercise of powers conferred upon me U/S 144 CrPC. do hereby prohibit;

Excavation of earth from any river or riverbank within the district.

Excavation of earth by way of using machines from any river within the district.

Excavation of earth from any river or riverbank without NOC from District Administration,'' the order read.

''Excavation of the earth is strictly prohibited in the heart of any river/river bank except authorized/notified earth mahals duly running with proper NOC issued by district administration against revenue paid to the government,'' it added.

This order is passed ex-parte considering the exigencies of the matter and shall come into force with immediate effect.

''Any violation of this order shall be punishable under Provision of Section 188 IPC and under the relevant provision of law,'' the order further said.

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