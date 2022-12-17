Assam Police on December 17 apprehended a rhino poacher from the state's Biswanath district.

Both Biswanath Police and Bongaigaon police carried out a joint operation and nabbed the poacher identified as Ataur Rahman.

The 35-year-old Rahman is a resident of Adabheti village which falls under Sootea police station in the Biswanath district of Assam.

On December 15 too, the state police had apprehended a most wanted rhino poacher Abdul Matin from the state's Darang district here on December 15.

The police also seized a .303 rifle from his possession.

As per reports, Matin was allegedly involved in the poaching of one world-famed one-horned rhino in the Kaziranga National Park (KNP) in January this year.

On January 19, the carcass of the one-horned rhino was found in Hikekhonda under the Kohora range of the KNP.

In 2021, Assam witnessed one solitary case of rhino poaching which is the lowest number of cases the state has seen in 21 years.

As per the government data, the one-horned rhinoceros was killed by poachers in Kaziranga National Park in April 2021, while two rhinos were killed in 2020, three in 2019, seven in 2018, and six in 2017.

In 2016, 18 rhinos were killed while 17 were poached in 2015 at different national parks and wildlife sanctuaries.

Rhino poaching in Assam was at its peak in 2013 and 2014 - 27 rhinos were killed in each of the two years. Between 2000 and 2015, a total of 153 rhinos were poached in the state.

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