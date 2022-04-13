In a rather shocking incident, it has come to light that a man had been sexually harassing girls for long time in Haflong in Dima Hasao district of Assam.

The man identified as Pondesh Sengyung, popularly known as Jipsing hails from Hagjer Nagar Haflong.

As per reports, Pondesh Sengyung drives a blue Alto 800 car without a number plate.

When Sengyung could see the victims, he would slow down his car and groove them before fleeing the scene.

On April 9, a girl was out on a walk near the Dima Hasao Sport Complex about 5:30 p.m. when she was assaulted in a similar manner.

Because she was aware of the perpetrator's misdeeds, she quickly recognised him and his vehicle.

Later, she along with her friends filed a complaint against him in the Haflong police station regarding the matter.

It has also been found that even a tourist from Dima Hasao was also assaulted.

Earlier today, the Dimasa Mothers Association (DMA) and Mahila Shakti Mandal appealed the police administration to arrest the culprit immediately and put him behind bars. They also appealed to the people of Dima Hasao to be alert.