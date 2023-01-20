The medical services at the government hospital were suspended for an hour as the doctors staged a protest on January 20 after one of these doctors had an altercation with a patient's family three days ago.

While protesting at S K Rai hospital, the doctors demanded safety and security from such patients' families in the future and also sought legal action against the persons who got into an altercation with the doctor.

'' I am discharging my duty as per the duty charts given to me. On that day when the incident took place after completing my duty hours and ensuring that nothing is left on my behalf, I went home. If there is an emergency then doctors deployed for looking after such cases will look into the matter. The patient's family misunderstood it. There were no faults on our side. The video which has gone viral I can't vouch for it whether it has been done under the influence of some political move or just to defame us. We can't say anything on it but I can say that was no negligence from our side,'' said a doctor while speaking to the media.

A few days ago, a doctor allegedly had left his hospital duty and was conducting a private practice at the private chamber when the family of the patient came to the hospital. Following this, the patient allegedly didn't get a doctor who can see him.

As per reports, despite this, the doctor continued to run a private practice without looking around, and eventually miffed over the doctor's actions, the public called the doctor from the chamber and asked him to see the patient who had come to the S K Rai hospital.

Later, the doctor had an argument with the patient's relatives who allegedly misbehaved with them.

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