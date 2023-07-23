Medical services at Margherita Civil Hospital in Assam have been severely hit amid continuous disruption in power supply.

Doctors and patients are facing extreme inconveniences due to the repeated power outages. Patients are being treated with the aid of torch lights as the power supply mostly remains unavailable in the night time.

In one such incident, a seriously wounded accident patient was treated under the aid of mobile torch lights as the generator service at Margherita Civil Hospital was not working for a very long time.

The patient identified as Raj Kurmi was seriously injured in the accident that took place on NH 315 near Margherita St Mary's School and arrangements have been made to send him to Dibrugarh for better treatment.

Raj Kurmi of Margherita Changlang Road was admitted to Margherita Civil Hospital on the alertness of some conscious youths of Margherita.

In Margherita Civil Hospital, electricity services are irregular and generator services are not available for a long time, so the medical services have to be run at night by burning mobile torches.

On the other hand, patients have to face a lot of problems due to irregular electricity service at Margherita Civil Hospital and failure of power supply. In this regard, concerned people in the area have demanded immediate action.

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