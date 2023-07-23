Assam Police on July 23 detained one professor of North Lakhimpur college in Assam on charges of sexually harassing more than 50 students.

The incident has caused a ripple in the entire state after the premier educational institution has been yet another controversy.

58 students have raised serious allegations against the professor identified as Dr Hemant Sharma. Sharma is a professor in the Assamese department of the college.

The professor has been accused of drinking and putting his hand on the student's body.

Lakhimpur Police has detained the professor for questioning into the incident.

Also read : Assam: Thieves snatch law and order DIG Vivek Raj Singh's cell phone during morning walk