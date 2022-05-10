Dokmoka police carried out a sapling plantation in the premises of their police station in Karbi Anglong on Tuesday As part of the presentation of the President’s Colours to Assam Police.

over a hundred saplings of different varieties were planted at the sapling plantation programme organised by the Dokmoka police.

Moreover, A meeting was held in the police station premises which was chaired by Nirmal Bora. Howraghat MLA Darsing Ronghang, executive member of the Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council Lunsing Teron, OC of Dokmoka police station Nilmoni Malaker, chairman of Langhin Municipal Board Kamal Brahma, chairman of Dokmoka Municipal Board Biren Teron, and members of the Village Defence Committee under Dokmoka police station were among the others who attended the programme.

Meanwhile, Union home minister Amit Shah on Tuesday presented the President’s Colour to the Assam Police at a ceremonial function in Guwahati.

At a function in Guwahati's Nehru Stadium, Shah presented the President's Colour to the Assam Police. Amit Shah was accompanied by Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma DGP Bhaskar Jyoti Mahanta at the event.