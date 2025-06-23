Assam: Dolu airport clears key hurdle as public hearing concludes peacefully

In a major step forward for infrastructure development in southern Assam, the public hearing for the proposed Greenfield Dolu Airport in Cachar district was successfully conducted without incident, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced on Monday.

Calling it a “significant milestone,” the Chief Minister said the peaceful conclusion of the hearing brings the state one step closer to transforming Barak Valley into a major hub of connectivity and development.

“Gratitude to all stakeholders for their cooperation and support,” Sarma posted on social media, thanking residents, local authorities, and other participants for their constructive role.



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The Dolu Greenfield Airport project has been envisaged to boost regional air connectivity under the UDAN (Ude Desh ka Aam Nagrik) scheme and enhance socio-economic opportunities for the people of Barak Valley, including districts like Cachar, Karimganj, and Hailakandi.

With the successful conclusion of the public hearing — a mandatory step under the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) process — the project now moves closer to securing final environmental clearance and implementation.

The state government views the project as a cornerstone in its long-term strategy to ensure balanced development between the Brahmaputra and Barak valleys.