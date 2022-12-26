The sprawling and picturesque Assam Don Bosco University campus at Tapesia, Sonapur on the outskirts of the city will be hosting the 14th National Boscoree from December 29, 2022-January 3, 2023.

Organised by the Salesian Province of Guwahati, about 3200 Boy Scouts and Girl Guides, between the ages of 12 to 15 years from Don Bosco Schools of eleven Salesian Provinces of India – FMA, MSMHC, SMI, SDB and VSDB Salesian family Schools including the Andaman and Nicobar islands are expected to partake in this mega scouting event.

This year is a significant year for the Assam Mission, as it commemorates the centenary year of the arrival of the first batch of Salesians in 1922 at Guwahati, marking 100 years of Salesian presence in Northeast India. The students of Don Bosco Schools and Salesian family institutions from all over India are members of the Don Bosco Scouts and Guides movement in India.

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‘Boscoree’ is that mega event that brings together all of them in a national-level Scouts and Guides camp.

The program (camp) is theme based and the theme for this Boscoree is ‘Save Our Planet Home’.



This theme was chosen in keeping with the need of the hour, our concern for the environment and climate change.

The activities will be held in the 10 Sub-camps ensuring better participation of all the campers.

It must be mentioned here that the very 1st National Boscoree was held in 1974 at Doddaballapur, Karnataka, while the last one, i.e., the 13th National Boscoree was held in 2018 at Nashik, Maharashtra.

