The second day of Assam Don Bosco University’s third edition of Media fest IMAGEIND kicked off on May 26, covering a wide range of issues.

The second day of Imageind commenced with a special lecture which was delivered by Brig. Ranjit Borthakur. In his lecture, he accentuated on the tremendous value that print media still holds, despite the upsurge in digital media. His speech was followed by an interactive session with the students from the department.

The second half of Day 2 witnessed an engaging panel discussion on the topic “Media Start-Up in North East India: Opportunities and Challenges”, with TinatAtifa Masood, NLP certified IELTS trainer and Business Communication and Soft Skill Trainer, as the moderator.

The panelists included prominent media entrepreneurs; Mr Karma Paljor (Founder, EastMojo), Mr Dipesh Chetry (Founder, The Northeast Journal), Mr Bijoy Ghimire (Founder and Editor, The Mileage) and Mr Subhankar Banerjee (Founder, Seven Sense Communication).

Karma Paljor, the founder of a popular media outlet in Northeast India expressed the importance of digital media and the stiff competition it faces in today’s cutting digital age.

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