Assam Minister Jayanta Mallabaruah on August 20 requested senior party leaders not to take his statement pertaining to age and feel disappointed about it.

Taking to micro-blogging site X, the Assam Minister said that his statement pertaining to age was his reactive statement made against labelling the Assam Chief Minister as anti-Hindu on the issue of delimitation.

''Hon'ble CM Dr. @himantabiswa has been constantly striving hard for the prosperity of Assam and for uplifting the ideals of Sanatan Civilization. Citing examples of Indian cricketers and their ability to perform in their contemporary time, was my reactive statement made against labelling the Hon'ble CM as an anti-Hindu on the issue of delimitation,'' he wrote X.



He further said that this was somehow misinterpreted by a faction of people as a comment against our seniors and it obviously must have hurt their sentiments.

''We have always been moving ahead in our political endeavors with the guidance and counsel of our senior party leaders. Therefore, I humbly request all my seniors not to misunderstand the statement made regarding age and feel disappointed about it,'' he added.

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