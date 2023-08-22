Axom Sabra Sikhsha Abhiyan Mission has shot a letter to schools across the state requesting them to remain open until 6 PM in the wake of the soft landing telecast of Chandrayan-3 on the moon on August 23.

In the letter, the Misson Director, Om Prakash has asked the schools to organize the live streaming of the Chandrayaan-3 soft landing within the premises.

''This is to inform you that India's pursuit of space exploratión which reaches a remarkable milestone with the impending Chandrayaan - 3 Mission, which is poised to achieve a soft landing on the lunar surface. In light of this, all schools and educational institutions across the state are requested to open the school until 6 am and organize the LIVE streaming of the Chandrayman-3 soft landing within the premises,'' the letter read.

The Mission Director further requested to invite the nearby school students to particular schools where the live streaming is scheduled to be held, which will contribute to fostering an environment of scientific inquiry and innovation among the students and faculty.

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) on August 20 said that Chandrayaan-3 is scheduled to accomplish a historic moon landing on August 23, 2023, at around 6:04 pm.

With this mission, India makes a crucial step towards its goal of joining China, the United States, and Russia in making a successful soft landing on the south pole of the moon. India will become the fourth nation in the world to accomplish this feat with the projected successful landing on August 23.

The Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft is just three days away from achieving a remarkable feat as it reaches its objective, the south pole of the moon.

Meanwhile, ISRO has also announced of doing live coverage which will be accessible on various platforms, including the ISRO website, YouTube channel, Facebook, and the national broadcaster DD National TV.

Also read: Chandrayaan-3 To Land on Moon on August 23: ISRO