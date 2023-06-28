Assam Chief Minister Office (CMO) on, June 28, issued a set of instructions ordering that tea must be served in earthen cups (Kulhads) instead of plastic cups during Chief Minister's programme.

In the said instructions to Deputy Commissioners (DC), the CMO informed that these are to be followed in Chief Minister's programme.

''Tea must be served in earthen cups (Kulhads) and water should be kept in glass bottles or jugs instead of single-use plastic bottles,'' the instruction added.

As per the instructions, a lamp (Diya/ Chaki) may be lit by the organiser before the start of the function which may continue to be lit throughout the meeting.

Besides this felicitation of HM with a Gamocha/ flower bouquet is to be strictly avoided and no gift item is to be offered to the HCM.

''No vote of thanks needs to be extended other than that by the anchor. In case of HCMs overnight stay, the next morning's programme should start with plantation of a commercial tree,'' the instructions read.

It further said that the lunch and dinner menu should always be a simple vegetarian meal with an Assamese or local tribal-style menu.

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