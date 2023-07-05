In a new development in the infamous Guwahati doctor couple child abuse case, Dr Sangeeta Datta who is currently lodged in the jail has lodged a complaint against her manager for allegedly framing her in the case.

Dr Sangeeta Datta lodged the complaint against her manager Riju Roy at Paltan Bazar police station from inside her cell. According to sources, the police is yet to register the complaint lodged by Dr Datta.

This development comes hours after the Paltan Bazar police filed a charge sheet against her and her husband, doctor husband Waliul Islam in connection to the case on July 3.

Previously, the doctor couple duo were arrested for their alleged involvement in a child abuse case and the matter came to light after child rights activist Miguel Das Queah took to social media and informed about the incident.

As per allegations, the doctor couple tied their adopted daughter on their terrace in the blaring heat as punishment for being naughty. They were arrested last May 5 this year.

Later, the duo were sent to police custody along with their domestic help, who has been sent to judicial custody, the police said, adding that the couple has been charged under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

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