In a historic move, Chief Conservator of Forests, Dr. Sonali Ghosh, is poised to make history as she assumes the role of the first woman Field Director of the renowned Kaziranga National Park (KNP), starting next month.

As per a report by PTI, the Assam government's recent order has already set the stage for this groundbreaking transition, with Dr. Ghosh officially taking charge on September 1.

Dr. Ghosh, a distinguished officer of the Indian Forest Service (IFS), will succeed the current Field Director, Jatindra Sarma, who is scheduled to retire on August 31.

She currently holds the position of Chief Conservator of Forests for the Research Education and Working Plan Division at the Office of the Principal Chief Conservator of Forests and Head of Forest Force in Guwahati.

As per the report, she was the top performer of the IFS batch from 2000-2003 and she brings a wealth of knowledge and experience to her new position.

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