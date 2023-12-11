A dreaded robber was shot dead in a police firing that took place at Dergaon in Assam's Golaghat district.

The deceased criminal has been identified as Lagan Sahani.

As per reports, Lagan was reportedly arrested by the Dergaon Police on Sunday night.



Also Read: Assam: Banned militant outfit ULFA-I threatens DGP GP Singh of further attacks in state

Further, while the police were conducting search operations along with the accused, Sahani tried to attack the police and escape from their custody.

In retaliation, the police resorted to fire on him and he was declared dead after a bullet struck him.

Lagan was accused of various criminal offences, reports added.