The banned militant group United Liberation of Asom - Independent (ULFA-I) has threatened to carry out further attacks in the state, warning Assam Director General of Police GP Singh to let go of his 'arrogance'.

The militant outfit in a strongly worded press release staked claims in both the grenade attacks that took place in Tinsukiaa's Dirak Army camp and Jaisagar CRPF camp in Sivasagar and warned GP Singh to not use Assam Police as his 'ancestral property'.

Further stating that the outfit has no enmity or poor feeliings towards Assam Police as its employees are the sons of this state, ULFA-I warned GP Singh not to stake claim over Assam Police as his property and let go off his arrogance or else the group has threatend to carry further such grenade attacks.

"....but the arrogance shown by G.P. Singh by treating the Assam Police as his ancestral property has hurt the self-respect of the officers/members working in the Assam Police and his arrogance cannot be acceptable", stated ULFA-I in its press release

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