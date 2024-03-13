The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) has made a massive seizure of 61 kg of foreign-origin gold, Rs 13 lakh in cash, and 19 vehicles in a coordinated operation across several cities in India.

The operation took place in Guwahati, Barpeta, Muzaffarpur, Araria, and Gorakhpur on the 12th and 13th of March, 2024.

Twelve persons, including the masterminds, were arrested during this operation.

Acting on specific intelligence, the DRI officers in Guwahati apprehended six members of the syndicate, including two masterminds, from residential premises at Guwahati and recovered 22.74 kg of gold, cash amounting to Rs. 13 lakh, vehicles, and other electronic items.



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A vehicle, which had already left Guwahati, was tracked down and intercepted at Barpeta, Assam, approximately 90 km from Guwahati and 13.28 kg of smuggled gold was recovered from the intercepted vehicle and another two persons were apprehended.

Following the leads unearthed during investigations, DRI officers from Muzaffarpur intercepted a vehicle near Darbhanga and recovered 13.27 kg of gold. Another vehicle was intercepted by DRI officers at Gorakhpur and 11.79 kg of foreign-origin gold recovered.



Another nine cars having secret cavities used by the syndicate were also identified and intercepted at Araria, Bihar, by DRI officers from Patna.

Initial questioning of the apprehended persons revealed that the syndicate used to smuggle gold into India through the Indo-Myanmar land border in small quantities, aggregate the same at Guwahati and further transport to Delhi, Jaipur, etc. DRI has apprehended 12 persons – eight people in Guwahati, two in Muzaffarpur and two in Gorakhpur in this operation.