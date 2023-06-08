Assam Police arrested the driver and seized the school bus of Royal Global School that was involved in a hit-and-run case in Guwahati’s Ganeshguri area on June 8 that claimed the life of a school girl.

The school bus bearing registration number AS-01-PC-7411 belongs to Royal Global School located in Lokhra.

The driver of the bus identified as Bipul Boro, has been taken into custody. Das left the school bus and ran away after hitting the school girl who was riding pillion with his father and younger sister.

As per reports, the school bus has been seized and taken to Basistha Police Station.

The deceased student of Little Flower School was declared spot dead while her father and sister received serious injuries after being hit by the speeding school bus.

Also read : Assam: Student killed in road accident after being hit by Royal Global School bus in Guwahati