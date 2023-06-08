In a shocking incident, a student who was riding pillion on a scooty was killed after being hit by a school bus from behind in Guwahati on June 8.

The incident took place at around 8.10 am. The female student of Little Flower School and studying in Class XI was declared spot dead after being hit by the school bus belonging to Royal Global institution bearing registration number AS-01-PC-7411. Meanwhile, the driver of the school bus is on the run.

As per reports, the father of the deceased student who was driving the scooty has been rushed to the hospital with serious injuries.

Speaking to India TodayNE, ACP, Dispur Police, Himashu Das stated that the female student was riding pillion with her father driving the scooty when the school bus belonging to Royal Global School hit from behind. The police is currently investigating the matter.

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