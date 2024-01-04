In a significant move, the All Assam Day-Night Super Bus Drivers' Union has announced a 48-hour suspension of bus services across the state.

This decision comes as a direct response to the Centre's recent implementation of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita 2023, particularly concerning the stringent provisions for hit-and-run cases. The drivers' union is demanding changes to the new law within the next two to three days, failing which they have threatened to extend the strike.

The contentious provisions under the new law include treating causing death by rash and negligent driving as a non-bailable offence, allowing for the arrest of drivers without a warrant or court permission. Rupam Dutta, an adviser to the union, expressed concerns about the survival of drivers' families if they are incarcerated before any court conviction, highlighting the demotivating impact on drivers to continue their services under such conditions.

The transport industry, already facing a driver shortage, fears that these provisions could further discourage drivers, exacerbating the shortage and potentially disrupting supply chains. The union is calling for reconsideration of the legislation and the inclusion of industry viewpoints.

The strike is set to take place on January 5th and 6th, 2024. If the government does not address the union's concerns and revoke the act, the All Assam Day-Night (P) Super Bus Driver Union has vowed to permanently close commercial vehicles following the walkout. This action is expected to affect passenger and freight transportation throughout the entire North East region.

The situation has garnered attention, with the Union Home Secretary scheduled to meet protesting truckers in the evening to discuss the issue, as truck drivers have also been voicing their opposition against the new law on hit-and-run cases. The collective unrest among transport workers indicates a critical juncture for the industry, with potential implications for the economy and daily life in Assam and the broader North East region.

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