In the dense jungles of Myanmar, a drone attack has reportedly taken place, targeting a camp associated with the United Liberation Front of Assam (Independent), or ULFA(I) on January 8, claims ULFA in a press statement.

The camp in Myanmar is said to be one of several that serve as bases for cross-border operations into India, providing shelter and training grounds for new recruits.

As per reports, ULFA(I), led by Paresh Baruah claimed that the attacks have been carried out by the Indian Army.

Sources reveal the first drone attack was carried out at 4.10 AM, the second at 4.12 AM and the second at 4.20 AM.



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The drones came from the border area of ​​Arunachal Pradesh. The first two exploded while the third one failed to explode. Two ulfa members were injured.

The ULFA(I) has been led by Paresh Baruah, its commander-in-chief, who has remained steadfast in his opposition to peace talks with the Indian government, despite other factions engaging in dialogue.

The group's survival has been partly due to external support, with links to other insurgent outfits in the Northeast and Myanmar.

The situation in Assam and the surrounding regions remains tense, with the Indian government continuing efforts to engage with insurgent groups through peace accords.

However, the presence of ULFA(I) in Myanmar and their apparent capability to launch attacks from across the border underscores the ongoing challenges to achieving lasting peace and security in the region.