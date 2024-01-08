The disappearance of a geologist from Duliajan a day after coming from Uttar Pradesh and joining Oil India Limited (OIL) has created a huge sensation in the oil town.

Ritesh Kumar (23), a resident of Vikas Nagar in Uttar Pradesh's Chitrakoot district, had reportedly joined Oil India Limited on a contract basis under M/s ANI, a private contract firm in Mumbai, on January 5.

After joining OIL, Ritesh along with two other colleagues took up residence as a tenant in a house near Kamalabari Namghar in Duliajan.

On January 7, Ritesh came down from the top floor of the rented house at around eight o'clock, a person in charge of M/s ANI said.

A little later, Ritesh called up a colleague and told him that the three men were following him.



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Hearing this, the two colleagues came out and asked for Ritesh but could not see him. They later called to look for Ritesh but got the mobile switched off. Later Duliajan police and oil divisional authorities were informed in this regard.

Duliajan police immediately investigated the incident but could not find any clue about Ritesh.

However, Ritesh's mobile was switched on once last night and police got information that the location of the mobile was near Duliajan railway station at that time.

On the other hand, CCTV cameras in the area adjacent to the rented accommodation were collected by the police at that time.

Video footage of Ritesh's disappearance shows a man walking. Meanwhile, family members have also revealed that Ritesh could be the person in the video footage.

The police have also learnt that his mobile was switched on for a few moments this morning.

Riteish is also suspected to have boarded the train for unknown reasons given the compatibility between the time and place of the last location of Riteish's mobile and the time of the Lower Kamrup Express train.

However, it is yet to be ascertained whether it was a kidnapping or any other kind of incident.

Police are likely to get confirmed information in this regard tomorrow.