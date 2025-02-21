Tinsukia police conducted a major crackdown on drug trafficking on February 21, arresting a suspected smuggler and recovering a large amount of cash, gold jewellery, and narcotics.

The operation began when the police apprehended Pabitra Maran in Makum, Tinsukia, during the day. Maran was found in possession of 12.2 grams of drugs, along with a vehicle suspected to be used for trafficking.

Following his arrest, the police launched a raid at his residence in the Mising village of Barguri, leading to a massive seizure.



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During the search, authorities discovered over Rs 10 lakh in cash, forcing them to use currency-counting machines due to the sheer volume of notes. Additionally, gold jewellery of significant value was confiscated.

The raid marks a significant success in the ongoing fight against narcotics in Assam, as law enforcement continues its crackdown on drug trafficking networks. Officials have assured that further investigations are underway to identify other individuals connected to the illegal operations.

This incident underscores Assam’s intensified efforts against drug-related crimes, with Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma’s government maintaining a strong stance on eradicating the narcotics menace in the state.