Assam Police on December 23 arrested an alleged drug peddler from the Dibrugarh district of the state and recovered a few soap cases containing suspected heroin.

Acting on a specific input, Town Sub Inspector (TSI) along with other police personnel and 171 Bn. of CRPF led by Superintendent of Police (Probational) Ankur Jyoti Borah (APS) apprehended the drug peddler.

The drug peddler was identified as Salim Hussain alias Gudu, a resident of Dibrugarh.

Upon searching him, the police recovered four soap cases containing 58 grams of heroin at Kalibari DTP Dyke.

On December 22, in another such operation, the state police had seized around 65 grams of suspected heroin worth Rs 70 lakh from the Rangia railway station.

As per police, on the evening of December 22, based on input provided by Gajraj Intelligencers, Rangia Police apprehended one drug peddler.

The accused was identified as Mostafur Rahman (25) r/o Village- Bangaon, PS- Rangia, Dist- Kamrup(R).

The police also recovered cash amounting to Rs 38,000 along with two mobile phones during the search operation and spot interrogation.

The police lodged an FIR at Rangia police station for subsequent legal proceedings and launched a probe into the matter.

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