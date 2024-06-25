One drug trafficking gang was apprehended by police after a diligent campaign that culminated in the arrest of the four gang members and the confiscation of drugs, shattering the alleged drug mafia under the strict police presence in the Gauripur area in Dhubri.

Based on a tip, four drug traffickers were apprehended; the alleged drug mafia, which included Ruhul Amin Mandal, Zamanur Rahman, Bajirul Rahman, and Zahirul Haque, was apprehended from Targhat, Baldmara, by the Gauripur police.

These so-called drug traffickers have a long history of activity in several areas of the Dhubri district.



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On a regular basis keeping a tight eye on the drug mafia, the Gauripur police were able to confiscate a significant amount of suspected brown sugar containers during the operation.

Gauripur police station city sub-inspector Bikas Pratim Mahanta spearheaded the campaign against these drug lords.