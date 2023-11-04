In a successful operation conducted by the Government Railway Police, huge quantity drugs weighing 15 kg was seized from Tripuri Sundari Express train no 14619 on November 3.

According to sources, the drugs were found wrapped inside biscuit, Maggi and chips packet. Three women and five children were detained and the drugs were recovered from their possession by a team of GRP led by Sanjeev Chaudhary in New Bongaigaon railway junction.

As per sources, the three arrested women are stated to be hailing from Bihar.

Necessary legal proceedings have been initiated against the detained persons.

Also read : Earthquake of magnitude 6.4 hits Nepal, 128 dead