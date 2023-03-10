Karimganj police on March 9 apprehended three alleged drug peddlers and seized drugs worth Rs 10 crore from them in the district.

The seizure was made after the Karimganj Police, led by newly appointed Superintendent of Police (SP) Partha Pratim Das intercepted a vehicle bearing registration number AS 10 F 5299.

Upon searching, the police team recovered 100 soap boxes containing the drugs coming from Mizoram and nabbed the three peddlers identified as Kabir Ahmed, Altaf Uddin, and Qadir.

As per the police, the drugs weighed around 1.27 kilograms.

Meanwhile, the police are interrogating them to dig out more details.

In another major breakthrough of Nagaon police against drugs, 18 kg or heroin was seized in a late-night raid at Jakhalabandha in Kaliabor on March 5.

As per reports, the drugs were brought in a Honda City car from Nagaland.

The drugs were seized in an operation led by Additional Superintendent of Police of Nagaon Police's Crime Branch Rupjyoti Kalita, Kaliabor Sub-Divisional Police Officer Rupam Bordoloi, and In-charge of Jakhalabandha, Pawan Kalita.

Police also arrested the driver of the Honda City vehicle and the value of the drugs supplied in the registered vehicle in West Bengal will be over Rs 20 crore in the smuggled market.

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