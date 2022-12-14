Guwahati Police seized a large number of contraband drugs worth more than Rs 14 crore and apprehended a person in connection with the matter here on December 13 night.

The arrested person has been identified as Mirajaul Islam.

Acting on a specific input, a team of Guwahati city police led by Joint Commissioner of Police Partha Sarathi Mahanta and ADCP Kalyan Pathak conducted an operation.

During the operation, the police seized 50,000 Yaba tablets and 200 grams of Heroin from an ambulance.

''The ambulance bearing registration number MN-03C-0037 was coming from Manipur and after intercepting it we seized 50,000 Yaba tablets and 200 grams of heroin from the ambulance,'' Mahanta said.

''One person has been arrested and the market value of the seized drugs is estimated at around 14.10 crore,'' he added.

A few days back, the Assam Police had also seized drugs worth Rs 50 crore and nabbed five persons arrested from the Cachar district of the state.

According to reports, acting on a tip-off police intercepted two cars coming from Aizawl to Silchar on December 10 and recovered the drugs from the vehicles.

Police seized two lakh Yaba tablets, coming from Myanmar via Mizoram and the market value of the drugs was estimated to be around Rs 50 crore.

The police had also arrested five people for their alleged involvement in the drug peddling incident.

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