A moment of pride for the people of Assam, Gamosa, the indispensable and revered cultural identity of the state has received the Geographical Indication (GI) tag by the government of India, as confirmed by Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on December 13.

Taking to Twitter, the union minister said, “Assam’s Pride, shining Bright! Due recognition of our heritage & cultural identity. Gamosa gets the GI tag, bringing joy to thousands of weavers of this special item that has become a global symbol of Assam. Congratulations to all.”

Sharing the news on Twitter, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma expressed his happiness, “A day of pride for Assam, as our #Gamosa gets a Geographical Indication Tag by the Government of India. Grateful to Hon PM Shri @narendramodi Ji for always giving a place of prestige to this integral symbol of Assamese glory. Congratulations Assam”.

It should be noted that gamosa, which is woven by Assamese people, is a cultural identity in which the people of the state offer it to others as a form of respect.

A geographical indication (GI) is a label or sign that appears on products that are associated with a specific geographical location or origin.

The Geographical Indication Registry journal of October 24 described the Gamosa as a handloom product which is one of the unique identities of Assamese society. “Gamosa is a traditional textile of Assam. It bears great significance for the people of Assam. Gamosa is one of the unique identities of Assamese society. It is a symbol of Assamese culture. This is a handloom product which has high esteem and wide usage in Assamese culture. In earlier times ‘Gamosa’ was also known as ‘Phali’. Furthermore, as it was used to wipe face that is why it was also known as ‘Mukhosa,’ the journal said.

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