In a massive crackdown against illegal drug trafficking, Assam Police in Tinsukia led an operation on May 27 and recovered 75.24 gms of heroin.

The operation was led by ASP crime Moidul Islam and OC Tinsukia Police Station Parag Jyoti Buragohain, who raided several locations across the district.

In the first raid conducted at Bordoloi Nagar, 3.23 gms of heroin was seized from one Utpal Barua.

At Parbatiya road 65.21 gms heroin was seized from the house of Manoj Mallick. He along with his wife Pushpa Mallick were arrested for the possession of the banned substances. Additionally, cash Rs 11,340, one e-rickshaw,one Swift Dezire vehicle, three mobile phones were also seized during search.

At Makum road ward no.4 near Guru Nanak workshop 6.8 gms heroin was seized from the scooty of Balram Roy at Makum Road, Udyog Nagar,Ward no.4. Two mobile phones were also seized.

Total 75.24 gms of heroin were seized in the entire operation with total 5 persons arrested.

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