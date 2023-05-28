The Chief Advisor of All Assam Students’ Union Samujjal Bhattacharjya while condemning the act of alleged vandalism of Naga Students Federation (NSF) office on May 27, has urged stringent measures against the perpetrators.

Shocked and anguished over the incident of vandalism of NSF office, has called this incident as an act of barbarism urging the authorities to take strict against the perpetrators.

For the unversed, the Naga Club building in Kohima was vandalized and damaged by unknown miscreants in the early hours of May 27.

The Naga Club building held the Naga Students' Federation (NSF), an apex body of Naga students and youth, as well as various stores and a printing press, as well as the offices of the Kohima Press Club and the All Nagaland College Students' Union.

Even Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio took to his official Twitter handle to condemn the incident and wrote, "I strongly condemn the vandalism of the building in Kohima which has NSF and ANCSU office and some shops. Respect for private and public properties is fundamental in a civilized society. I appeal to all right-thinking citizens to maintain peace and harmony."

Also read : Nagaland: Miscreants vandalize Naga Club building in Kohima