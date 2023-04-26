The Government Railway Police (GRP) on April 17 seized a bag containing Yaba tablets worth Rs 1.50 crore at Bongaigaon railway station in Assam, said an official statement.

As per the statement, the drugs were seized from Vivek Express at the said railway station following an input.

''On 26 Apr 2023, based on input provided by Gajraj Intelligencers, New Bongaigaon GRP recovered a bag containing drugs from a general compartment of Dibrugarh bound Vivek Express,'' the statement added.

''The input was shared with GRP Police by Gajraj Intelligencers on the morning of 26 Apr 2023, based on which a search was carried out by the team of GRP New Bongaigaon,'' it added.

It further said that the bad contained 17, 000 Yaba tablets worth Rs 1.50 crore.

An FIR has been filed by GRP New Bongaigaon under relevant sections of IPC.

Also read: Assam: Clash breaks out over long-standing land dispute in Kamrup's Nagarbera, 7 injured