A team of Bongaigaon Railway police on March 4 seized a consignment of drugs worth Rs 1.72 crore (approx) from Delhi bound Brahmaputra Mail at Bongaigaon Railway Station.

Based on inputs provided by Gajraj Intelligence, a team of Bongaigaon Railway Police raided the train while it was halting at the railway station and managed to seize a bag containing drugs from the general compartment of the train.

A bag containing 170 gms of suspected Heroin and 8000 Yaba tablets was recovered from the general compartment of the train during the search operation.

An FIR has been filed by GRP Bongaigaon in relevant sections of IPC.



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