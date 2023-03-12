Assam Police on March 12 seized a huge consignment of heroin worth Rs 20 crore in the state's Karbi Anglong district, said a police official.

As per the official, the police also apprehended a person in connection with the seizure.

Acting on a specific input, the police set up a barricade in the Khatkhati area and intercepted a vehicle coming from Dimapur, PTI quoted Bokajan sub-divisional police officer John Das.

After searching the vehicle, the police recovered 390 soap boxes containing over five kgs of heroin from a concealed chamber of the vehicle.

''Later, the driver of the vehicle was arrested in this connection and the consignment was loaded in Dimapur and was slated to be delivered in Nagaon bypass,'' he added.

As per Das, the market value of the seized drugs was estimated to be over Rs 20 crore in the international market.

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