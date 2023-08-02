Continuing with the crackdown on illegal drug trafficking in the state, Assam Police on August 2 recovered 125.57 grams of heroin at Dahotiachuk under Tinsukia district.

Tinsukia Police carried out a search operation at a rented house in Dahotiachuk and recovered the huge amount of heroin. A total of three persons including two women have been arrested in connection with the raid.



The heroin was kept in ten boxes. According to the police, the market value of the recovered heroin is Rs 25 lakh. This consignment of heroin was brought from Dimapur by train

The search operation was carried out under the leadership of ASP Crime Moidul Islam and in-charge of Tinsukia Sadar Police Station, Parag Jyoti Budhagohai.

It is noteworthy that in the last one month, the Tinsukia police raided various areas of the district and seized drugs more than 1 crore.



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