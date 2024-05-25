In a significant crackdown on drug trafficking, Karimganj police seized drugs valued at approximately Rs 40 lakh based on a tip-off received by Superintendent of Police Partha Pratim Das. The operation resulted in the arrest of two individuals.

Acting on the information, police conducted a raid in the Maizgram Sapnargul area under Longai police station. During the raid, authorities recovered 123 grams of suspected heroin concealed in ten soap boxes. The arrested traffickers have been identified as Farid Uddin and Suman Pal, both residents of Karimganj.

Superintendent Das emphasized the district's firm stance against drug-related activities, underlining the importance of such operations in curbing the menace of drug trafficking in the region. The seized heroin and the arrests are seen as a significant victory in the ongoing battle against narcotics in Karimganj.

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