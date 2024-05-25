Indian badminton star and two-time Olympic medalist PV Sindhu secured her place in the final of the Malaysia Masters after a thrilling semifinal victory over Thailand's Busanan Ongbamrungphan on Saturday, May 25. Sindhu triumphed with a score of 13-21, 21-16, 21-12, marking her first final appearance since the 2023 Spain Masters.

Despite losing the first set 13-21, Sindhu staged a remarkable comeback, dominating the next two sets 21-16 and 21-12 to clinch the match. Her impressive performance sets up a final showdown against China's Wang Zhiyi on Sunday.

Sindhu's journey to the semifinal included a significant win over China's world number 6, Han Yue, in the quarterfinals on Friday. She overcame Yue with a scoreline of 13-21, 21-14, 12-21 in a match that lasted 55 minutes.

In contrast, the Indian women's doubles team of Simran Singhi and Ritika Thaker faced disappointment earlier in the tournament, losing their second-round match 21-17, 21-11 to Malaysia's Pearly Tan and Thinaah Muralitharan.

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