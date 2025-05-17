The Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR) is all set to welcome back the prestigious Durand Cup for the third year in a row. This was confirmed by BTR Chief Pramod Boro on May 17, who said the tournament will be held in Kokrajhar from July 18 to August 23, 2025.

The Durand Cup is the oldest football tournament in Asia and one of the most respected in the world. The 2025 edition will be the 134th time the tournament is being held, and once again, Kokrajhar will play a key role as a host venue.

Pramod Boro shared the news after holding a key meeting with Colonel Hari Thapa, Deputy Commander of the 107 Mountain Brigade. The meeting also included senior officials from the Indian Army and representatives of the BTR government. Together, they reviewed preparations and finalised the dates for the tournament’s Kokrajhar leg.

This upcoming edition of the Durand Cup is being organized by the Indian Armed Forces in partnership with the All India Football Federation (AIFF). The BTR government is also offering full support. A similar meeting was earlier held on May 13, where Assam Sports Minister Nandita Gorlosa met with army officers like Major General Robin Bawa and Brigadier Akshay Kapur to go over the logistics and planning for the event.



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Kokrajhar’s Sports Authority of India (SAI) Stadium, which hosted matches during the last two editions, will once again serve as a major venue. It will likely host Group E matches and could also see a high-stakes quarter-final game, as it did in 2024. Local fans are already looking forward to the return of high-quality football in their hometown.

One of the most exciting parts of this event is the participation of Bodoland FC, the local football team that has become a symbol of pride for the people of the region. Founded in 2022, Bodoland FC made its debut in the Durand Cup in 2023 and played again in 2024. In last year’s tournament, they thrilled the crowd by winning a dramatic 4-3 match against the Border Security Force Football Team.

Bodoland FC is now preparing for the 2025 edition by holding selection trials across all five districts of BTR; Kokrajhar, Chirang, Baksa, Tamulpur and Udalguri. The team is looking to build a strong squad and may again include foreign players, as they did in 2024 when they had six international players out of a 28-member team.

Just a day earlier, on May 16, Boro had highlighted what he called the "Bodoland Model of Peace." He said, “Our Bodoland Model of Peace is one where every community of BTR can proudly celebrate their unique culture and heritage.” He also talked about the region’s work on community welfare. Initiatives like the Community Vision Document, the setting up of a Community Museum, and the creation of the Community Welfare Department are steps toward inclusive development for all groups living in BTR.