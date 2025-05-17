In a massive crackdown on a nationwide cybercrime syndicate, Assam Police launched Operation GHOST SIM in collaboration with the Indian Army's Gajraj Military Intelligence and successfully dismantled a racket using fake SIM cards for cybercrimes and anti-national activities, including intelligence gathering for agents based in Pakistan.

The operation spanned five districts across Assam, Rajasthan, and Telangana, targeting fraudulent SIM card networks being used to commit cyber fraud and share sensitive information.

An FIR was lodged on 14 May 2025 at the STF Police Station, Assam (Case No. 02/2025) under Sections 61(2)/147/148/62 of BNS, Section 18 of the UA(P) Act, and Section 66 of the IT Act.

Following strategic coordination, joint teams were dispatched to Dhubri and Morigaon (Assam), Sangareddy (Telangana), and Bharatpur & Alwar (Rajasthan). On 16 May 2025, a coordinated operation led to the arrest of 7 individuals:

Saddik (47) – Bharatpur, Rajasthan

Arif Khan (20) – Alwar, Rajasthan

Sajid (21) – Alwar, Rajasthan



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Akeek (25) – Bharatpur, arrested at Guwahati Airport

Arsad Khan (34) – Bharatpur, arrested at New Delhi Airport

Mofijul Islam (19) – Dhubri, Assam, arrested in Sangareddy, Telangana

Jakariya Ahmad (24) – Dhubri, Assam

In addition, 14 more suspects were detained from Dhubri district, and interrogation is underway to determine their involvement.

Seizure Highlights:

948 SIM cards

Multiple technical devices used in cyber fraud and illegal communications

Police sources confirmed that these SIMs were being activated using forged documents and circulated across state lines to mask criminal identities and facilitate untraceable digital operations.

The operation underscores the growing threat of SIM-based cybercrime and highlights the Assam Police’s proactive approach in disrupting trans-state digital crime networks.

Further investigations are ongoing, and more arrests are likely.