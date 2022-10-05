With the immersion of idols, the Durga Puja came to an end on October 5.

The puja committees in Guwahati made the immersion at two major ghats—Kachamari Ghat in Fancy Bazar and Pandu Ghat in the city.

Notably, as per the government's directives, no DJ setup, or bike rally has been allowed this time during Durga Puja idol immersion in Guwahati.

Earlier, the Deputy Commissioner's office, Kamrup Metro issued a special notification for the smooth conduct of the Immersion Ceremony of Durga Puja Idol and Dussehra in Guwahati on October 5.

However, a minor incident was reported in Guwahati, wherein a tragedy was avoided after a woman, who fell into the Brahmaputra River was rescued.

According to sources, the woman who went to see the immersion of Goddess Durga in Kachamari Ghat slipped and fell into the river. A man jumped into the river and rescued her immediately.

She is being taken to the hospital for treatment.

Speaking on the other districts of the state, the idol of Maa Durga was immersed in the Kokrajhar district under the strict vigilance of Kokrajhar police on October 5.

Notably, a total of 107 idols of Maa Durga were immersed today in the Kokrajhar district.

Immersion of 48 Durga idols was done under Dotmar Circle, where 31 idols were taken to the Faqiragram Hel river, 10 in Ferfanguri, and 7 Maa Durga idols were immersed today in the Kokrajhar river along with where a large number of people were present to see the immersion of maa Durga idols.

Meanhwhile a programme of Ravana Dahan was organised under the slopes of Fakiragram.

On the other hand, the Golaghat district administration has given permission to immerse the idols of all the goddesses in Golaghat in the Bijoya Dashami of the Durga Puja celebration.

The district administration has allowed the immersion of goddesses of 16 puja pandals in Golaghat town and two in the Furkating area under Golaghat district.

However, unlike in the past, no festivals and rallies were seen in Golaghat Town on Bijoya Dashami this time.

All puja committees have been given permission for immersion of idols of the goddess which concluded under tight security of Golaghat Police peacefully today.

According to the information provided by the police department, no adverse situation was created at Golaghat due to the full support of the people of Golaghat.

Meanhwhile in the Sivasagar district of Assam, the immersion of the goddess's idol at Thanaghat in Dikhaunadi was held in a peaceful manner.

The district administration has already completed the necessary arrangements for the immersion of the goddess.

Police paramilitary forces as well as civil defence personnel have been deployed at the site of the immersion.

Besides, temporary camps of the health department, as well as the SDRF forces, have been kept on standby in the river.

According to the earlier rules, the first immersion done in Sivasagar is the idol of Durga of Devidaul following which other idols of the rest of the pujas are immersed.

According to this existing rule, the immersion of Durga idols of Devidaul was successfully completed at the thana ghat of Dikhaunadi in Sivasagar.

After this, the rest of the idols has been brought by the celebration committee for immersion one by one.

Sivasagar District Collector Aditya Vikram Yadav, Additional Deputy Commissioner Bitopan Neog, Deputy Superintendent of Police Dr Debjit Nath, In-charge Police Officer of Sadar Police Station Jugal Kishore Kalita, Election Officer Sugata Siddarth Goswami, Executive Magistrate and Commissioner Deepavali Kurmi were present in the idol immersion process.