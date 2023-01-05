Dr Bablu Das, a doctor working at Barpeta Civil Hospital in Kolgachia, was physically assaulted on January 5, 2023.

Meanwhile, the three attackers have been arrested by the Kolgachia police.

As per reports, the incident took place at Barpeta Civil Hospital in Kolgachia wherein one doctor identified as Dr Babul Das was physically assaulted by the patient's relatives.

The incident of physical assault on a working doctor has triggered adverse reactions across Kolgachia.

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It is to be noted that when the relative of the patient asked Dr Babul Das about Dr Zakir Hussain, a doctor in the maternity department, to this, Dr Bablu Das replied with the details, while the patient's relatives physically attacked the doctor in a fit of rage and alleged that the attendants where not addressed properly.

Speaking to the media, the victim's doctor said, "4-5 people came and enquired about Dr Zakir Hussain and replied to visit the next room if not enquire the reception area."

Further, the doctor claimed that the miscreants banged on the door wherein female patients were been examined and charged him claiming, the doctor's attitude was not presentable and started to hit him.

As per police the accused had previous criminal records and served jail in other cases also.

Speaking to the media, Dr Nazirul Islam, the superintendent of the hospital, said Dr Bablu Das answered the questions of the questioners properly and was still clueless about they this incident happened.

Ohab Ali, Jahangir Alam and Monirul Ali, who were involved in the untoward incident, were arrested by the Kolgachia police station on the basis of a doctor's FIR and started investigating the matter.

Meanwhile, Kalgachia's locals have now condemned the incident and demanded appropriate punishment for the culprits.

On the other hand, doctors at Barpeta civil hospital in Kolgachia are already sitting on a dharna demanding stringent punishment for the culprits.