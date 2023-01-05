An Assam girl who went missing has been apprehended and is being held in a Pakistani jail. The girl's mother is now seeking justice and has petitioned the Delhi High Court.

According to reports, the widow, Wahida Begum, sold property worth Rs. 1 crore 60 lakhs that she got following the death of her husband, Mohammad Mohsin Khan.

The woman went missing from Nagaon on November 10, prompting her mother to file an FIR with the Nagaon police station.

Also Read: Assam: Dibrugarh Police arrests three in connection with Marwari girl abduction case

On November 30, the woman’s mother Aarifa Khatun received a phone call from an unknown number in Pakistan and informed that Wahida Begum was arrested in Pakistan on November 25.

A Pakistani lawyer has also sent a legal notice through WhatsApp to Aarifa Khatun’s number. The lawyer said that a copy of the notice has also been sent to Indian Embassy in Pakistan.

However, Aarifa Khatun didn’t receive any help from Assam Police and therefore, she sought help from Pakistan Embassy in India through lawyer Santosh Suman but she didn’t get any help from the Embassy and decided to move to Delhi High Court.

The hearing of the case will now take place on Friday (January 6).

