Sayed Ali Khan, the editor of "Doornitir Darpan" (Mirror of Corruption), was arrested for extorting money from a government employee. Known for his crusade against corruption, Khan now faces serious allegations of intimidation and extortion, marking a dramatic fall from grace.

The incident took place following a complaint lodged by Tarun Kumar Mitra, a well-respected member of the Social Welfare Department and a renowned artist. According to the First Information Report (FIR) filed by Mitra, Khan and his associate, Nasir Ali, confronted him at his office in the Golakganj Block Campus on October 29, 2024. They allegedly demanded Rs 30,000, threatening to publish damaging and false allegations against him if he did not comply.

Despite the lack of specific accusations, the two men pressured Mitra into handing over Rs 10,000, which was paid at the Golakganj location. Undeterred, Khan reportedly visited Mitra’s home later that day, demanding an additional Rs 3,000. The harassment escalated with frequent phone calls, during which Khan and Ali insisted on the remaining balance.

Mitra expressed deep concern for his safety, highlighting the severe impact this ordeal had on his mental and emotional well-being.Khan was apprehended on October 31 while attempting to collect the final Rs 5,000. Law enforcement officers, acting on Mitra's complaint, caught him red-handed during the transaction. However, Nasir Ali managed to evade capture and remains at large.

Following his arrest, Sayed Ali Khan was remanded to judicial custody on Friday as investigations continue.

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