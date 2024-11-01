Train services in Assam’s Lumding-Badarpur hill section are severely disrupted due to the derailment of a loaded wagon from a goods train, which occurred over 24 hours ago. The incident took place inside tunnel number 2 at KM 52/5 near Mupa around 4 PM on Thursday, leading to a complete halt in rail connectivity between Assam's Barak Valley and Tripura.

According to a statement from the Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR), the wagon was transporting grains when it derailed, causing significant disruption to train operations. As a result, a total of 10 trains have been cancelled, and four others have been partially cancelled. This incident has caused considerable inconvenience for passengers and freight services reliant on this vital route.

Repair and restoration work is currently underway, with senior railway officials on-site to oversee the recovery efforts. The NFR has indicated that normal train movement is expected to resume later today, but no specific timeline has been provided for when services will be fully restored.

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