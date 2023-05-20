The state education department of Assam on May 20 issued dress code for teachers of educational institutions allowing only formal wear.

As per the notice, teachers are barred from wearing jeans, t-shirts and leggings that is deemed not acceptable by public at large.

The notice by the Department of School Education thus read, “It has come to the notice of the undersigned that some teachers of educational institutions are found in the habit of wearing the dress of their choice which sometimes does not appear to be acceptable by public at large. Since a teacher is expected to be a example of all sorts of decency especially while discharging their duties, it has become necessary to follow a dress code that should reflect a sense of decorum, decency, professionalism and seriousness of purpose at the work place”.

“In view of the above, Government in Department of School Education is hereby pleased to prescribe the following dress code for teachers of all educational institutions.

1. Male teachers should attend their duties in appropriate Formal Attire only (Formal Shirt-Pant and not Casual Attire such as T-Shirt, Jeans etc.)

2. Female teachers should attend their duties in decent Salwar Suit/Saree/Mekhela-Chador and not Casual Attire such as T-Shirt, Jeans, Leggings etc.

3. Both male and female teachers should be dressed up in clean, modest and decent clothes in sober colours, which should not look flashy. Casual and party apparel should be strictly avoided.

The above order shall be complied scrupulously by all concerned and any deviation from this may invite disciplinary action as per rules”, read the notice further.

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