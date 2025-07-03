Assam education minister briefs Governor on higher education reforms aligned with NEP 2020

Assam Education Minister Dr. Ranoj Pegu on Thursday met Governor Gulab Chand Kataria at Raj Bhavan in Guwahati to brief him on the ongoing reforms and future roadmap of the state's Higher Education Department in line with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020.

The meeting highlighted the government’s commitment to aligning all universities in Assam with the NEP 2020 framework, focusing on quality, inclusivity, and global competitiveness in the academic ecosystem.

Governor Kataria appreciated the initiatives taken so far and noted that with the right kind of policy support and implementation, Assam has the potential to become a hub for higher education in the country.



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Minister Pegu outlined the department’s roadmap for comprehensive reform, including curriculum restructuring in sync with national and global learning frameworks, faculty development, digital enablement, and multidisciplinary learning. These reforms are aimed at ensuring that Assam’s higher education institutions meet NEP 2020 benchmarks.

Governor Kataria reiterated Raj Bhavan’s commitment to support the state’s vision for transforming its higher education landscape and ensuring the NEP 2020 is implemented in both letter and spirit.

He also emphasized the need for a robust academic ecosystem that empowers students, supports educators, and enhances Assam’s standing on national and international education platforms.