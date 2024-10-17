The Assam Education Minister Ranoj Pegu has issued a clarification regarding the regularisation of temporary faculty in engineering colleges across the state.

This comes after the Assam Cabinet approved the engagement of temporary faculty in Assam's Polytechnics and Engineering Colleges during its meeting on 24th September.

The decision aims to replace the previous practice of hiring part-time or guest faculties with temporary positions under Rule 3(f) of the APSC (Limitation of Functions) Regulation, 1951.

This move is intended to streamline the faculty hiring process and ensure consistency in educational institutions.



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An Office Memorandum from the Personnel Department, dated 16th March 2015, outlines the guidelines for these temporary engagements under Rule 3(f).

The memorandum clearly states that such temporary appointments cannot be regularised except through the standard recruitment process conducted by the Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) or another competent authority.

The Education Minister emphasised that the regularisation of these temporary positions would only be possible through the established recruitment procedures, ensuring transparency and fairness in the hiring process.