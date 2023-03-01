Assam Education Minister Ranoj Pegu on March 1 debunked rumours AHSEC 12th chemistry question paper leak and called it 'fake and baseless'

The development comes after several reports on February 28 claimed that the question paper of chemistry subject for the HS examination had been leaked.

Besides this, a picture of the allegedly leaked paper was also doing the rounds on social media.

''The news of the Chemistry question paper leak in the current HS examination is completely fake and baseless. I have personally checked the matter. We are taking utmost care and maintaining vigilance. Please don’t heed fake news and rumours,'' Pegu tweeted.

The news of Chemistry question paper leak in the current HS examination is completely fake and baseless. I have personally checked the matter. We are taking utmost care and maintaining vigilance. Please don’t heed fake news and rumours. pic.twitter.com/GMhPlLWIT6 — Ranoj Pegu (@ranojpeguassam) March 1, 2023

Additionally, Pegu also shared an official statement from Assam Higher Secondary Education Council (AHSEC), which conducts HS exams in Assam, regarding the chemistry question paper leak.

''It has come to the notice of AHSEC about the reports on electronic media of chemistry question papers for the ongoing HS final exams in Assam getting leaked. The council requests students to avoid entertaining such reports and out their focus on the remaining exams,'' the statement dated February 28 read.

On February 13, Lakhimpur Police had apprehended one person for allegedly leaking the third-year paper of the Health Department Examination in Assam.

It is worth mentioning that the examination was held on the day before and a part of the question paper was found in the examination hall which went viral after a few people took a picture of the same and posted it on social media.

Later, after the investigation, it came to light that the main suspect behind the Morigaon's Moirabari paper leak incident was a woman from Assam's Lakhimpur district named Nasma Begum.

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